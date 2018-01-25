MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average American is expected to spend just north of $80 on Super Bowl festivities.

A recent survey by the National Retail Federation found that Americans will spend an average of $81.17 on food, beverages and electronics before they watch the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles clash in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

Total consumer spending in the U.S. is expected to be around $15.3 billion — up about 8 percent from last year. Those who are expected to spend the most are consumers between the ages 25-34.

The survey didn’t specify if people in Minnesota planned to spend more than people in other states.

According to the NRF survey, nearly 30 percent of consumers said they planned on attending a Super Bowl party. About 18 percent of responders said they planned on hosting one. Some 5 percent said they’d head to a bar.

About 80 percent of consumers said they planned on buying food and beverages for the big game. Less than 10 percent said they’d buy a new TV or new decorations.

The NRF says the survey involved 7,277 consumers and was conducted in January.

For those planning to watch the Super Bowl, about 40 percent said the game was the most important part, 24 percent said the commercials were the big draw and 14 percent said the halftime show was the reason they were watching.