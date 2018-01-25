Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flu season is here and it’s getting worse, especially in schools.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were more than a 100 new outbreaks at schools in the last week.

There have been 226 outbreaks this season.

The virus remains widespread in Minnesota and across the country.

This particular strain affects children and older people.

So far, the flu has killed more than 30 children this season, including one in Minnesota.

A new study found a bad case of the flu can trigger a short, but serious, spike in some people’s heart attack risk.

