MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year old Chisago City man died from injuries a day after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in the north Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 11:07 a.m. on Interstate 35 at Highway 97 in Forest Lake. When officers arrived, a 2011 Chrysler 200 was heading northbound on I-35 when it drifted off the road, went into a ditch and rolled, hitting a power pole on the driver’s side.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday. He was identified as Kile Colin Duffy of Chisago City.

The State Patrol says he was wearing a seat belt and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. What led up to the crash is under investigation by the State Patrol, with assistance from the Forest Lake Police Department.

