MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former fan favorite of the Minnesota Vikings is undergoing surgery on Thursday to remove a brain tumor.

Vikings officials say former defensive end Chris Doleman is having the procedure done. Doleman turned 56 years old last October and was a first-round pick of the Vikings in the 1985 NFL Draft. He played his first eight seasons in Minnesota before playing in Atlanta and San Francisco. He returned to Minnesota for his final season in 1999.

Doleman finished his career with 150.5 sacks, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All Pro three times. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Comments (2)
  1. Peggy Maccini Wessel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Wishing you the very best outcome. Thoughts & prayers coming your way.God Bless.

