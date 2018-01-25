MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Hopkins are offering a reward and are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspect who robbed a gas station in Hopkins Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched Sunday at approximately 7:20 p.m. to Holiday Gas, located at 300 11th Avenue South, on the report of a robbery taking place.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the area.

Police say three male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects indicated he may be in possession of a weapon. No weapons were displayed at the time of the robbery.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as multiple cartons of cigarettes. Over the course of the robbery, police say one employee was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspects then fled the area to the north in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle.

Now, the Hopkins Police Crime Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the a successful resolution to the case.