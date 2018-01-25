ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Peace Officer Training and Standards Board voted Thursday to expand the list of crimes that would merit disciplinary action.
The board unanimously approved the proposal, marking the first significant change to the standard code of conduct for police officers in more than 20 years.
Three misdemeanors were added to the list of crimes that could warrant potential disciplinary action by the board. They are: misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, misdemeanor domestic assault and fourth-degree misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
The board was moved to make the change when they realized certain crimes would disqualify a person from becoming a police officer, but if that same crime was committed by a person who is already a police officer, it wouldn’t result in potential board discipline.
The new standards are set to go into effect within the next year to 18 months.
They won’t be enforced retroactively.