MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new American dinner table isn’t complete without the mobile device. Add smartphones to the plates, forks, knives and spoons.
New research from Nutrisystem shows one in three Americans can’t sit down to a meal without their smartphone.
About at third of those surveyed said they need their phone at the table with them for every meal, and more than half want the phone at the table most of the time.
“Early research has shown that taking a mindful approach to eating may help you lose weight and consume fewer calories and fat,” Nutrisystem dietitian Courtney McCormick said.