DUNLAP, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say the body of a man pulled from a dump truck that had been submerged under water in a sand pit was that of a Minnesota resident.
Harrison County officials identified the man Friday as 38-year old Christopher McMullen, of Madelia, Minnesota.
Rescue workers were called Thursday morning to Hallett Materials just south of Dunlap on reports of a missing truck and driver. Sometime later, crews discovered the truck under ice and water in the pit. The driver — now identified as McMullen — had been trapped inside the truck.
His body was recovered Thursday afternoon.
