MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Ten days of Super Bowl festivities leading up to the Big Game are in progress right outside WCCO’s front door.

All these festivities are leading up to one football game, but that game won’t go on without some opposition.

Several civil rights groups in the Twin Cities announced plans to “take a knee” against police brutality, racism and corporate exploitation on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We know this is going to be a police zone, this whole area downtown,” Clyde Bellecourt of the American Indian Movement said. “But that never stopped us in the past and that’s not going to stop us in the future.”

Protesters say they will also hold a rally outside an NFL dinner in St. Paul on Thursday.

Meanwhile, security measures are ramping up downtown, where a series of free attractions will begin Friday afternoon.

A long list of musical acts will perform over several days, with Broadway star Idina Menzel singing “Let It Go” as a kickoff feature.

