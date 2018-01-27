If the upcoming Super Bowl has lost its appeal after the Vikings’ loss last weekend, or you’re simply not wild about huge crowds, the first weekend in February might be a good time to plan a little getaway outside the Twin Cities metro area. Here are a few suggestions.

Take a drive up to the Taylors Falls area and stop by the Franconia Sculpture Park. It’s open year-round, and you can have plenty of space to explore the new sculptures that appeared last year. Plan ahead, and maybe you can grab a room at the Old Jail Bed and Breakfast.

Or you could really get out of town and head up to Grand Marais. There’s plenty of winter recreation to be had, whether it’s cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, or just find a cozy accommodation to hole up in and relax, far from the madding crowds.

The Brainerd Lakes area is not short of activities for winter either, and some of the grand resorts, like Grand View Lodge (pictured above) are open all winter. Enjoy your getaway in style.

Heading south is always an option, and you still don’t have to leave Minnesota. The beautiful town of Winona has bed-and-breakfasts, cute cafes, and the Minnesota Museum of Marine Art (pictured above).

Lanesboro, tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, considers itself the bed-and-breakfast capital of Minnesota. The nearby Root River Trail offers plenty of snowshoe and cross-country ski opportunities.

Heading southwest rather than southeast will bring you to the charming town of Pipestone, home to Pipestone National Monument (open year-round, depending on weather). There are groomed snowmobile trails nearby, and the Calumet Inn is a great place to stay–it’s beautiful and historic, and is right downtown Pipestone, allowing you to easily visit the historic town.

