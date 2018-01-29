MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Anoka man will spend more than 36 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman who had a restraining order against him.

Lucas Anthony Jablonski, 26, was sentenced to 439 months in prison for killing 34-year-old Rebecca Drewlo. He will receive credit for 514 days served.

Jablonski was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder in November.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 18, 2016, a 911 caller reported a severely injured man lying outside an apartment building in Coon Rapids. The man, later identified as Jablonski, was covered in blood and had multiple injuries to his head, face and neck. A knife was found underneath him.

Police found a trail of blood from Jablonski to Drewlo’s apartment on the first floor. In a closet in the apartment, police found Drewlo’s body.

The complaint states Drewlo had stab wounds to her head, neck, shoulder, arms, hands and thighs. The broken tip of a knife was embedded in her skull near her left eye. Under her body, police found a knife missing its tip.

Tests showed that blood found in Drewlo’s apartment belonged to her and Jablonski.

Surveillance footage showed Jablonski, uninjured, speaking with and kissing Drewlo, also uninjured, at the entrance to her apartment building just after midnight Aug. 18. Drewlo enters the apartment, leaving Jablonski outside. Minutes later, Jablonski enters the apartment building.

Ninety minutes later, security footage shows Jablosnki leaving the building with a knife in his hand. He still does not have the injuries he had when first responders found him lying outside the building.

When responders arrived, they treated Jablonski for stab wounds to the head, neck, face, genitals, arms and hands. He told police he does not remember how he got those injuries. He said he had previously injured himself after using synthetic meth, and admitted he had snorted that substance a day or two before the date of Drewlo’s murder.

Jablonski told police he had been staying at Drewlo’s apartment for a few weeks. They found personal items of his at the apartment.

A harassment restraining order was issued against Jablonski in 2014, barring him from any contact with Drewlo or being at the apartment. The restraining order expired on Sept. 16, 2016.