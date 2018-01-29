ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a 51-year-old man confined to the state’s sex offender treatment program should get a full discharge.
A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a decision by a judicial review panel, which concluded last July that Kirk Fugelseth no longer requires inpatient treatment or supervision, and is no danger to the public.
If the decision stands, Fugelseth would become only the second person ever to be fully discharged from the controversial program, which has survived challenges to its constitutionality.
Fugelseth admits to abusing 31 victims, mostly boys ages 3-14. He was put on track for a provisional discharge in 2013, but never got it, primarily because the Department of Human Services couldn’t find a community facility for him.
The department has 30 days to appeal.
