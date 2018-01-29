MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A warrant is out for the arrest of the snowmobiler who allegedly struck and severely injured an 8-year-old boy last week on a central Minnesota lake.

Eric Coleman, 45, of Chisago City, admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before the crash. Per court documents filed in Chisago County, Coleman is charged with felony criminal vehicular operation, DWI and misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.

According to a criminal complaint, the snowmobile crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Chisago Lake.

A witness told police that her son, Alan Geisenkoetter Jr., was setting up a portable ice house with his father when Coleman slammed into the back of their pickup truck and struck the child, dragging him over the frozen lake’s surface.

Coleman also plowed through the family’s ice house and struck the boy’s father.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 8-year-old boy, his father and Coleman were lying out on the ice. All were injured.

The child suffered multiple broken bones in both his legs, as well as a traumatic brain injury. He immediately underwent surgery and a section of his skull was removed, due to brain swelling.

As of Sunday evening, he had yet to regain consciousness, the complaint states. He remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the child’s medical expenses.

In speaking with authorities, Coleman said that he did not have time to manuvear before he hit the parked pickup truck. He also admitted to drinking before the crash happened.

While he refused a breath test after the crash, a search warrant for his blood was later obtained. The results have yet to be released.

Coleman has multiple prior DWIs and is currently facing charges of criminal vehicular operation from a crash earlier this year when his blood alcohol level was reportedly over .30.

Authorities say Coleman poses a serious on-going threat to public safety.

If convicted of the most recent charges against him, Coleman faces a maximum sentence of over 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.