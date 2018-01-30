MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Artists like Imagine Dragons, Pink and J-Lo will perform ahead of the Super Bowl, just two blocks away from U.S. Bank Stadium at The Armory.

It’s not a new venue, but one with a deep history in Minneapolis.

Crews are working night and day to transform The Armory into a concert venue ready to rock.

“This is more about bringing our experience into a venue, that’s what Nomadic LIVE is,” Nomadic Entertainment President Jack Murphy said.

The 300,000 square foot space will host some of music’s biggest names in what Murphy calls an intimate experience.

“It’s about a room that’s going to hold 7,400 people and you’re going to see this level of artist. So it’s really special,” Murphy said.

VIP tickets command the upper levels. The floor will be open for general admission. Bars line the room.

“It’s about this immersive experience that starts from the minute you walk through the back doors,” Murphy said.

Originally built for the National Guard, the building’s history is on display for visitors. The Armory was once home to the Minneapolis Lakes in the 40s and 50s. And the venue has a musical past.

“Prince has done videos here, Aerosmith and the Dead Kennedys, there was some music history even before I showed up,” Murphy said.

Most recently transformed from a parking garage, the Nomadic team hopes to make their own mark on the historic building.

“We’re going to do an amazing job. We got some great talent coming and I just can’t wait to get the shows lit up Thursday night,” Murphy said.

The public entrance is on south 5th Street between 5th Avenue South and Portland Avenue North. Once concert-goers go through security, there’s a heated room to wait with DJs before the main room opens.