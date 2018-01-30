They don’t show up every year, but they’re back in 2018.

No, not the skier. Look back in the distance. What’s that? Just looks like ice fishing houses?

These are no ordinary ice houses. These are the 2018 Art Shanty Projects, this year on Lake Harriet.

One of the perks of living in Minnesota in the winter–at least in the winter when the shanties appear–is getting to visit this eclectic, creative, wide-ranging, and family-friendly group of art installations on the middle of a frozen lake.

Each shanty is designed by an artist, and there are all kinds of activities and events to go along with them. The shanties are open Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission, and plenty of fun to be had.

