Click here for a full list of the 83 Minneapolis bars who applied for permits to stay open later.
Fourteen St. Paul businesses and 23 in Bloomington also have the permit:
St. Paul:
Dubliner Pub
Fitzgerald’s
Gray Duck Tavern
Eagle Street Grille
Handsome Hog
Hunan Garden
New Bohemia
Ox Carte Ale House
Public Kitchen and Bar
Ras Ethiopian Bar
Sherwood Lounge
Embassy Suites St. Paul
Intercontinental St. Paul
23 Bloomington Business:
Bloomington
JW Marriott MOA
Sheraton Bloomington Hotel
Hyatt Regency Bloomington
Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington
Embassy Suites Bloomington
Embassy Suites Minneapolis Airport
Hooters
Hard Rock Café
Joe Sensers Sports Grill and Bar
Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill
Cantina #1
Cantina Laredo #141
Ciao Bella
Cowboy Jack Saloon
Crave
Dick’s Last Resort
El Loro Mexican Grill and Cantina
Gameworks
Green Mill