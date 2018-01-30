MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The high-tech security command center for Super Bowl LII is up and running. It’s located at a secure, secret location near U.S. Bank Stadium.

The center is manned by 80 law enforcement and security personnel from local, state and federal agencies, and it’s using mapping and other technology from two Minnesota Companies: Geocomm and Securenet.

In order for WCCO to see the high-tech headquarters, our crew had to sign a nondisclosure statement agreeing not to reveal the location of this security center — for the next two years.

The command center is manned by officers from 80 agencies. At the center of the room is an interactive map that can access 2,000 security cameras around the city.

“We can look at things in real time through the various public safety security cameras,” Minneapolis Police Commander Bruce Folkens said.

Commander Folkens said the mapping system can zoom into areas where officers might need help, including sites in St. Paul, Bloomington and Minneapolis.

The mapping technology can bring what’s happening in the stadium right into the command center.

“We can go into all the different rooms in the stadium, where they have been mapped out,” Folkens said. “If there’s a problem inside the stadium at any time, we can go in and pick out a camera where that feed is at and look at what’s going on.”

Officers can also get a bird’s eye view of any of the venues where crowds are gathered, like Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall.

In addition 3,000 officers have apps on their cellphones allowing them to send live video of any incident they might see.

“They can livestream things from their phones into this system,” Folkens said.

The coordination caps months of intensive planning. Officers say they’re ready and that they’re staffed with the best of the best to keep everyone safe during Super Bowl LII.

Officers declined to say if the command center is being manned 24/7 — they would only tell us they are spending a lot of hours there.