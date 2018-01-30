MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL is honoring veterans in a big way during Super Bowl Week.

On Tuesday, veterans and their families came to the Minneapolis Convention Center where they were able to punt, pass and kick their way through Super Bowl Live.

Many who attended the event reflected on their love of football and how the NFL is making veterans’ dreams come true by inviting them to be part of Super Bowl LII.

“I think it is a real good show of support for us,” said veteran Todd Halverson. “Most of us veterans probably wouldn’t come out here on our own to do it but we got a group of us together that was able to come out…it feels really good for some us to actually enjoy some of this stuff again.”

Some veterans have a hard time dealing with crowds but they sathe NFL has made this Super Bowl Experience enjoyable.

They say there is comfort in numbers and organizations like the Wounded Warriors made sure veterans had support when navigating the event.