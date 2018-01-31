MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sheriff of Douglas County is trying to find the driver who hurt an elderly man in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night.
Dale Carol Burkey, 91, left his assisted living facility in Brandon just before 10 p.m. and fell down on outside on Central Avenue.
He told investigators he was then struck by a “clean,” newer white sedan, which may have been a Chevrolet Malibu.
Burkey is hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries has not been released.
Anyone with information on this hit and run is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.