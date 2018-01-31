Filed Under:Blue Line, Green Line, Light Rail, Metro Transit, Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit officials say the Green and Blue Light Rail lines were shut down in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Metro Transit says the disruption is happening between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium. Replacement buses are being brought into transport light rail users. Customers can board Route 3 buses while crews work to fix the gas leak.

Crews will be working feverishly to get LRT service back online with Super Bowl festivities ongoing in downtown Minneapolis.

It’s not known how long the disruption will last.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch