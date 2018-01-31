MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you pass through the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, you may see new signs asking people to be on the lookout for sex trafficking.

Delta Airlines and the airport have partnered with the Super Bowl and anti-trafficking leaders at Polaris to bring attention to the issue. They say the Super Bowl can bring a small uptick in sex trafficking, but this is a problem that happens 365 days a year.

“We’ve trained all 10,000 volunteers, we’ve trained all hotel employees, Airbnb, Uber drivers, we have ads on Metro Transit, light rail — it’s given us a huge media opportunity to talk about the issue,” Terry Williams of the Super Bowl Anti-Sex Trafficking Committee said.

It’s a problem that Delta says it’s ready to tackle.

“74 percent of victims who are victims of human trafficking are transported across borders, and we are in a unique position to say: ‘Not on our planes, and not in our skies,'” Toby Broberg of Delta Airlines said.

Delta has also trained thousands of its employees to recognize the signs of trafficking. The airline also donated miles for victims to reunite with their families or testify in court cases.