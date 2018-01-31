Filed Under:Amtrak Crash, Erik Paulsen, Jason Lewis, Tom Emmer, West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least three Minnesota Republican lawmakers were on a train Wednesday morning that hit a garbage truck in West Virginia, leaving one person dead.

Dozens of GOP lawmakers were headed to a policy retreat at the time of the crash. White House officials said one person was killed and another was seriously injured. Lawmakers say they were likely in the garbage truck.

A spokesperson with Amtrak said there were no serious injuries reported to passengers or crew members aboard the train.

Minnesota representative Jason Lewis, who serves in the Second Congressional District, had to be taken to a hospital for a possible concussion.

Two other Minnesota representatives, Erik Paulsen out of the Third District and Tom Emmer in the Sixth District, both posted to Twitter that they were on the train but not injured.

