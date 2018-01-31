MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least three Minnesota Republican lawmakers were on a train Wednesday morning that hit a garbage truck in West Virginia, leaving one person dead.

Dozens of GOP lawmakers were headed to a policy retreat at the time of the crash. White House officials said one person was killed and another was seriously injured. Lawmakers say they were likely in the garbage truck.

A spokesperson with Amtrak said there were no serious injuries reported to passengers or crew members aboard the train.

Minnesota representative Jason Lewis, who serves in the Second Congressional District, had to be taken to a hospital for a possible concussion.

1/2 Rep. Lewis wants folks to know the following: 'I'm fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders. My thoughts are with the family of the individual who passed away.’ #MN02 — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) January 31, 2018

2/2 This is Rep. Lewis' staff– Due to the impact of the train collision and as per standard concussion protocol, Rep. Lewis is going to be checked out at a local hospital. #MN02 — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) January 31, 2018

Two other Minnesota representatives, Erik Paulsen out of the Third District and Tom Emmer in the Sixth District, both posted to Twitter that they were on the train but not injured.

On train involved in the crash and am ok. Pray for those who are injured – minor injuries on train but more serious outside. — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) January 31, 2018