MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time this winter, you’ll be able to go on a Pedal Pub tour in downtown Minneapolis during Super Bowl Week.

Pedal Pub Twin Cities is offering tours throughout the week. Their bike tours are designed for groups of between eight to 16 adults. Tours last about 90 minutes, and start at 207 Washington Ave. N, behind Stadium Bar and Grill.

Pedal Pub officials say if you can’t get a group of at least eight friends together, sign up for the mixer tour as a chance to meet new people.

Full tours cost $495 through Thursday, and $585 from Feb. 2 to Super Bowl Sunday. Mixer Tours cost $55 until Thursday, and are $65 from Feb. 2-4.

