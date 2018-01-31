Filed Under:Homicide, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of an apparent homicide in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of East Third Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim of an apparent shooting. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say homicide investigators are at the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Authorities haven’t released any information about a suspect. The incident is under investigation.

