ST. JAMES, Minn. (AP) — State officials say a man who fled from authorities in a stolen vehicle has been fatally shot by an officer in a southern Minnesota community.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says sheriff’s deputies in Nicollet County spotted a vehicle in Lafayette that had been stolen in New Ulm and began a pursuit Wednesday. The BCA says the chase was called off for safety reasons.
Officials say the stolen vehicle was later spotted in the Watonwan County community of St. James. Officers followed it until the driver drove into a snowbank and fled on foot into Casey’s General Store. The BCA says several officers used a stun gun on the man and an officer later shot him. Authorities say a knife was found at the scene.
No details were provided on why the officer used deadly force.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)