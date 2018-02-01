Filed Under:Black History Month, Local TV, Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has officially declared February to be “Black History Month” in Minnesota.

“We must acknowledge and pay tribute to the generations of individuals who struggled with adversity, risked their lives for justice, fought a fight that at times seemed impossible to win, and continue to fight for equality and the American Dream,” Dayton said.

“Black History Month encourages all Minnesotans to come together, reflect on our collective past, and reveal its impact on present conditions,” he continued.

Dayton said he wanted to encourage Minnesotans to reflect on Minnesota’s past and to celebrate the contributions of black citizens in our communities.

Black History Month has been around, in various forms, for many decades, and was first declared by a sitting U.S. president in 1976 by Gerald Ford.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch