MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Timberlake ruled out a reunion with ‘N Sync at his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday but says the odds are good that fans will hear his megahit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The singer says he hopes the show will be a “ton of fun” and will include things “never done before.”

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy. He was not asked a question about the incident during the press availability.

The singer will be making his third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. The former member of boy band NSYNC has a new album released this week.

Says Timberlake: “I hope everyone’s dancing.”

