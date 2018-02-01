Filed Under:Lil Jon, Super Bowl, Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of his Super Bowl weekend kickoff event, rapper Lil Jon will perform at halftime Thursday night during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are still available. They can be purchased here.

Following the halftime performance, Lil Jon is slated to do a DJ set at the Lumber Exchange building in downtown Minneapolis, kicking off a series of TAO Minneapolis events for the Super Bowl weekend.

Tickets for the Thursday night TAO event are still available. They start at $269 and can be purchased here.

Other artists slated to perform over the weekend at TAO Minneapolis are Jamie Foxx, Afrojack and G-Eazy.

