(credit: Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of his Super Bowl weekend kickoff event, rapper Lil Jon will perform at halftime Thursday night during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are still available. They can be purchased here.
Following the halftime performance, Lil Jon is slated to do a DJ set at the Lumber Exchange building in downtown Minneapolis, kicking off a series of TAO Minneapolis events for the Super Bowl weekend.
Tickets for the Thursday night TAO event are still available. They start at $269 and can be purchased here.
Other artists slated to perform over the weekend at TAO Minneapolis are Jamie Foxx, Afrojack and G-Eazy.