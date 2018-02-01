By Crystal Grobe
Filed Under:Bite Of Minnesota, Crystal Grobe

By Crystal Grobe

All of this hype for the big game has been exciting. I was one of the 10,000 volunteers for the Minnesota Host Committee and completed my three shifts over the weekend. I was assigned to Volunteer HQ where I greeted hundreds of volunteers, prepared and served soup, and made sure everyone had maps before they set out on their shifts. When I wasn’t working, I was playing out in the cold with all the other locals and families. There was so much to do and it was a very memorable experience.

Now that I’m done with my volunteer shifts, I look forward to kicking back and drinking a Mexican michelada. Never heard of it? Me either, until my recent trip to Mexico City and I’m now obsessed.

mexico20city20micheladas20 20crystal20grobe Mexico City Michelada

Mexico City Michelada by Crystal Grobe

Rewind a couple of weeks to our third night out in Mexico City when we ordered micheladas. We fully expected a mug full of ice, tomato juice, beer, hot sauce and a lime wedge. If you’ve ever ordered one in the United States, this is what you’ll get.

Instead, we received a salted mug full of ice and lime juice along with a bottle of Negra Modelo to pour in as desired. After waiting a few minutes for our tomato juice, we asked our server what’s up. Turns out, micheladas vary by region and some coastal cities have added tomato juice, clamato, and/or hot sauce to their recipes, but Mexico City has stuck to the original. If you’re looking for a tomato-based michelada in Mexico City, order a Michelada Cubana and you’ll get your savory fix. As for me, I’m sticking with the original version. Delicious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch