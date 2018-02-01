MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities are expected to host a lot of people over the next handful of days. And while they’re all likely to arrive at different times, odds are they’ll all be leaving at roughly the same time.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating next Monday to be potentially the busiest day in the airport’s history.
WCCO’s Mary McGuire says that airport spokesperson Pat Hogan said the busiest day that the airport has seen in recent years had roughly 47,500 people moving through.
“We expect between 60,000 and 70,000 people to go through security on the Monday after Super Bowl,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that number includes expected non-Super Bowl related travelers as well.
“We believe that will be an all-time record,” Hogan said.
The Super Bowl is set to happen at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, along with all the accompanying concerts, live events, installations, and displays throughout the Twin Cities.