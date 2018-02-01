Filed Under:Local TV, Shooting Death, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police have identified the person they arrested in connection with Wednesday afternoon’s shooting death in St. Paul.

According to police, 32-year-old St. Paul resident Justin Matthew Girling has been taken into custody.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of East Third Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a family dispute led to the shooting and the suspect and victim are related.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

Girling has been booked into Ramsey County Jail.

