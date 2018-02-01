MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re someone from a warm weather state and you just arrived in the Twin Cities on Thursday – welcome to Minnesota!

“Phenomenal. Great place. Phenomenal fans. Phenomenal culture,” said Brian Sullivan, a Patriots fan who arrived earlier this week from Boston.

For Sullivan, it was also a phenomenal temperature swing. It was a high of 46 in Boston on Thursday, and 45 in Philadelphia. But it was just seven degrees here in Minneapolis. Cold, even by East Coast standards.

“Just keep moving. Be active. Get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Sullivan.

Some Eagles fans are actually doing the opposite, staying inside and enjoying the indoors at Brit’s Pub.

“What was your reaction when you stepped outside? Cold. Not used to this cold. Beautiful town- everything I’ve seen. People are really, really nice. But this is cold,” said Neil Shapiro, an Eagles fan.

As they enjoy the bright lights and frigid temps, Hennepin County Medical Center is actually worried out-of-towners could get frostbite if they’re not careful.

“Our concern is a bunch of folks from warmer climates come in and suffer injury due to the cold,” said Dr. Ryan Fey.

So they’re asking people to bundle up, layer up, and have fun. MnDOT will have 19 extra snow plows in the Twin Cities in case we get some snow this weekend. They obviously want to keep the roads as clear as possible for the big game.