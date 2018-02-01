Filed Under:Lincoln Bowman, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who held police at bay for 38 hours in a standoff at a hotel on the University of Minnesota campus is facing felony charges.

Hennepin County prosecutors say 46-year-old Lincoln Bowman, of Woodbury, Minnesota, is charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police initially identified him as Rashad Bowman.

Authorities say police received a call late Sunday saying Bowman was suicidal, threatening to harm family members and had a warrant for a nonviolent crime out of Maricopa County, Arizona. When officers responded, Bowman allegedly said he would hurt any officer who came through the door and would set the hotel on fire.

A woman who was with Bowman was able to leave the room late Monday. A SWAT team stormed the room Tuesday to end the standoff.

