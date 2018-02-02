MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Faribault believe alcohol may have been a factor in an incident involving a train and pedestrian who was seriously injured Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded Thursday at around 8:17 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian struck by a moving train. The incident occurred on the railroad bridge that crosses the Straight River just north of 601 1st Avenue North.

Police say the investigation revealed that Emmett Crosby, 42, of Faribault was sitting on the bridge when a train approached, striking him and knocking him off the bridge and down an embankment.

Emergency responders were able to extract Crosby from the area and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

“The first responders did an incredible job to remove the injured victim from the difficult terrain. We also caution everyone about choices made around active rail lines and urge pedestrians to give trains a large amount of room to operate,” Chief Andy Bohlen said.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor with the pedestrian and his choice to sit on an active train bridge. The investigation is ongoing.