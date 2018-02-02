MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fish were really biting Friday on the WCCO Rooftop.

Athletes, a United States Senator and a World War II veteran enjoyed a day of ice fishing — all in an effort to raise money for after school tutoring at ACES.

Like a day of fishing should, this one started early.

“I’m very competitive, so I hope I at least get a bite,” said NFL Hall of Famer, and former New England Patriot, Mike Haynes.

He did catch something — a rubber chicken.

“You guys are the worst!” Haynes said.

Minnesota Twins mascot TC Bear also got pranked out, but it was no joke when Bob Gardner dropped a lure. His company, Gardner Builders, helped build our rooftop sets.

Gardner caught a fish in just 30 second, the fastest catch yet.

NFL veterans Nolan Harrison and Tuineau Alipate also came up to fish, and reflected on their days in the league.

“Played at Green Bay, and I think it was like negative 28 at Green Bay,” Harrison said. “And Lambeau was completely frozen over.”

From football to fútbol, the Minnesota United also rolled in, and color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin snagged a fish.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was up next, and she requested to fish with our own Mike Max.

“I’m going be able to tell everyone that I went ice fishing on the roof of your station,” Klobuchar said.

Ice fishing is an old hat for Klobuchar and Max, but there was no fresh catch.

“Ah, bummer,” Klobuchar said.

Behind her was World War II veteran Woody Williams. The Medal of Honor recipient bravely conquered the cold.

“At least the worm is alive because it’s moving,” Williams said.

Whether our charity anglers reeled in a fish or not, our community partners will make a donation to ACES.

Athletes Committed to Educating Students, or ACES, started in 1994. The nonprofit uses sports to teach math to fourth-through-eighth grade students after school at Boys and Girls Clubs in the Twin Cities.

So far, with your help, we have raised about $84,000 for ACES.