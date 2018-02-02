Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Mississippi River, Super Bowl, Zip Line

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women in their 80s braved bold north temperatures. They wanted to make their dream of zip lining across the Mississippi River a reality.

Eighty-six-year-old Erma Comstock and 82-year-old Jan Blomberg were On The Spot with Chris Shafer earlier this week.

They wanted to know about the weather for Friday, the day they chose to go zip lining.

We followed them as they registered and were shuttled to the platform high above the Mississippi.

Both say they love adventure and wanted to be among the oldest to say they’d done it. While they loved their adventure, they also learned they were not the oldest to zip line across the river.

Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and his mother tried out the zip line. He says it was her idea. Rybak’s mother is 89 years old.

