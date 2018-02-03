MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Pat Shurmur is now the head coach of the New York Giants, but he picked up an award Saturday for his work with the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Shurmur, who served as the offensive coordinator, was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

With a new-look offensive line this season, Shurmur led a group that finished sixth in the NFL in total offense this year, averaging 368 yards per game. The Vikings also had a vastly improved rushing attack this season. They went from being last in the NFL last season to No. 7 at 122 yards per game. And that’s without rookie Dalvin Cook for much of the season after he went down with a torn knee ligament in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

And with Case Keenum under center for all but one game, the Vikings finished No. 11 in passing with 234 yards per game. Keenum finished the season with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and completed better than 67 percent of his passes.

The Vikings haven’t yet made a final choice public for their next offensive coordinator with Shurmur taking over the Giants next season.