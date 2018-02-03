WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Snowy Saturday, Record Cold For Super Bowl | WX Center | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein, Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Uma Thurman has accused embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

Thurman is quoted in The New York Times on Saturday as saying Weinstein attacked her in London. She says he pushed her down and tried to shove himself on her and expose himself.

18 uma thurman Thurman: Weinstein Assaulted Me, Tarantino Made Me Do Injurious Stunt

Uma Thurman (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Weinstein’s representatives say he acknowledges making an “awkward pass” but denies physical assault.

Thurman says when she expressed fear about driving a possibly faulty car in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” he insisted.

Video shows Thurman crashing into a tree. She says she left a hospital in a neck brace with damaged knees and a concussion.

Tarantino hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch