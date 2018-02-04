MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was one of the hottest tickets in town during the run-up to the Super Bowl, and many paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars to attend.

However, the day after, many who attended the Maxim Super Bowl Party along Hennepin Avenue are reporting that they had their coats snatched.

The party’s Facebook event page now includes a number of posts from people sharing pictures of their coats, and asking for their return.

Another video posted by an attendee showed apparent chaos at the coat check.

“It was all out madness when we went to leave. People pushed over the gates and just started helping themselves. Our group spent an hour sifting through the piles of jackets on the floors. We honestly had to chase a girl down that was wearing our fur jacket and scare it out of her to give it back,” the post read.

Another post showed the aftermath.

