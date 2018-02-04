MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Football fans in the Twin Cities have been espousing the Bold North initiative, but fans in Otter Tail County may have upstaged them.
A group of Super Bowl viewers gathered to watch the big game atop 24 inches of solid ice.
The party was in Fergus Falls.
“Not everyone can be in the Twin Cities. There’s only so many people that can fit into that stadium,” Otter Tail County communication director Nick Leonard said. “A lot of people like to be out here fishing, enjoying the outdoors, even in the cold climate. So we said let’s give them a reason to watch the Super Bowl on Otter Tail Lake.”
WCCO’s Reg Chapman reported that more people were in the big tent on the lake earlier in the day, but as temperatures dropped, the crowds thinned out.