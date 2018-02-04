WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Record Cold For Super Bowl | Protect Against FrostbiteWX Center
Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Minneapolis, Prince, Super Bowl
Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018.(credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Justin Timberlake didn’t appear alongside a hologram at the Super Bowl halftime show. Instead, he was dwarfed by a massive projection of Prince against a giant sheet as he covered Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.”

The buzz over the weekend was that Timberlake intended to feature a holographic representation of Prince during his halftime show, which raised a number of concerns about respecting Prince’s legacy, as the artist himself was no great fan of the technology.

gettyimages 914319190 Justin Timberlake Pays Prince Tribute In Halftime Show

(credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Instead, Timberlake’s halftime show merged a performance of his own single “Until the End of Time,” which features Prince’s immortal Linn drum patterns, with a slowed-down version of the aforementioned 1984 single.

Images of Prince were projected against the giant sheet behind Timberlake, in what many took to be a reference to Prince’s own halftime show performance of “Purple Rain.”

The singer’s set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included “Sexyback” and “Cry Me A River.”

Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for “Suit & Tie.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch