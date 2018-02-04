Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018.(credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Justin Timberlake didn’t appear alongside a hologram at the Super Bowl halftime show. Instead, he was dwarfed by a massive projection of Prince against a giant sheet as he covered Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.”

The buzz over the weekend was that Timberlake intended to feature a holographic representation of Prince during his halftime show, which raised a number of concerns about respecting Prince’s legacy, as the artist himself was no great fan of the technology.

Instead, Timberlake’s halftime show merged a performance of his own single “Until the End of Time,” which features Prince’s immortal Linn drum patterns, with a slowed-down version of the aforementioned 1984 single.

Images of Prince were projected against the giant sheet behind Timberlake, in what many took to be a reference to Prince’s own halftime show performance of “Purple Rain.”

Justin Timberlake halftime show — purple tribute to Prince #SuperBowlLII pic.twitter.com/5LDkVbkgXX — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) February 5, 2018

Shades of Miami: Here’s the Prince tribute. Not a hologram, but a projection in a white sheet alluding to Prince’s famous silhouette in 2007 pic.twitter.com/JL1ly3vXrQ — David McCoy (@DavidMcCoyWCCO) February 5, 2018

Purple Minneapolis during the halftime show with the Prince shoutout- come on that’s awesome. pic.twitter.com/mTtQPWNftl — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 5, 2018

Me: Stop disrespecting Prince

Also me: thank you for respecting Prince — Tony Webster (@webster) February 5, 2018

DO THE SONG FROM "TROLLS" — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 5, 2018

The singer’s set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included “Sexyback” and “Cry Me A River.”

Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for “Suit & Tie.”

