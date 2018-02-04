MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota marching band performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show with pop superstar Justin Timberlake.
The band took to the field in the middle of the Sunday night performance, as Timberlake transitioned into the song “Suit and Tie” and sang on a luminous white platform.
Following the show, Michael Kim, the director of the university’s School of Music, praised the musicians.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of our Band,” he said.
We can finally say it out loud… WE MARCHED WITH JT! #UMNmarchwithJT #SBLII #SB52 #PepsiHalftime #BoldNorth pic.twitter.com/sY50aXGOjE
— UMN Marching Band (@UMNmarch) February 5, 2018
According to Owen Luterbach, a tuba player in the band, the push to be a part of the Super Bowl was months in the making.
It started with a social media campaign, which gathered support across the nation, and ended with a decision from Pepsi halftime show organizers and Timberlake.
We’re so #UMNproud of our Marching Band on a great #SBLII halftime show with @jtimberlake! Next year, the band is aiming to travel nationwide. Bonus, donations to their travel fund will be matched up to $100K. #UMNmarchwithJT https://t.co/NAJmQVZm4q pic.twitter.com/lrey91JBn6
— UM School of Music (@UMN_Music) February 5, 2018