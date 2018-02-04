WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Record Cold For Super Bowl | Protect Against FrostbiteWX Center
(credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota marching band performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show with pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

The band took to the field in the middle of the Sunday night performance, as Timberlake transitioned into the song “Suit and Tie” and sang on a luminous white platform.

Following the show, Michael Kim, the director of the university’s School of Music, praised the musicians.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of our Band,” he said.

According to Owen Luterbach, a tuba player in the band, the push to be a part of the Super Bowl was months in the making.

It started with a social media campaign, which gathered support across the nation, and ended with a decision from Pepsi halftime show organizers and Timberlake.

