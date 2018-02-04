MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Super Bowl in town, there are a lot of out-of-towners from warmer climates who are buying winter gear that they simply won’t need when they leave Minnesota.
Now, thanks to #PassYourParkas, the unneeded winter gear can help those who need it.
The Pass Your Parkas campaign is encouraging those Super Bowl fans to leave their winter clothes behind. Participating hotels in Minneapolis have joined to help donate the winter gear to people experiencing homelessness.
Some of the hotels include Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel – The Depot, Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown and W Minneapolis – The Foshay.
For more information on participating hotels and more, check out the Facebook post below.