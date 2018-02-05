MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota guard Isaiah Washington was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Despite a pair of losses for Minnesota, Washington set new career-highs in scoring in two straight games. For the week, Washington averaged 20.5 points per game in losses at Iowa and at Michigan.
Washington scored 15 points and added seven assists in 25 minutes in last Tuesday’s loss at Iowa. At the time it was a career-high.
On Saturday, Washington scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and added six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. The 26 points is the most by a Big Ten freshman in a conference game this season.
Washington is the first Gopher to win the award since Amir Coffey won it twice last season.
Minnesota hosts Nebraska Tuesday night at Williams Arena.