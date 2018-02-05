Filed Under:Local TV, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student was robbed at gunpoint off campus Sunday night, according to police.

University police said the robbery occurred on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southeast. The student reported a man approached them with a handgun and demanded valuables.

The student said they gave the man some valuables after he hit them with the butt of the gun. The student did not need medical attention, police said.

The student described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 black man in his early 20s with a light build. He was wearing a black hoodie and glasses with black frames.

Police said the suspect was last seen running from the scene of the robbery to a waiting vehicle. The car – an Audi A7 sedan – was being driven by another person.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text their tip to 847411.

