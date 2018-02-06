MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota police say a suspect is on the loose after attacking a university staff member with a bottle late Monday evening.
According to police, the aggravated assault incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Mayo Building on the East Bank.
Police say a University of Minnesota staff member, who works in facilities management, asked the suspect to leave the building. That’s when the suspect assaulted him with a bottle.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
U of M police have a suspect in the case, and he’s described as a black male with shoulder-length dread locks, is around 6-feet-tall, wearing a stocking cap, tan jacket and khaki pants.
A picture was released of the suspect, but his name is not known at this time.
Anyone who sees the suspect is advised to not approach him and call 911. Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call U of M police at 612-624-2677 and reference case number UM-18-038258.