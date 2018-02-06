Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Assault Suspect, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota police say a suspect is on the loose after attacking a university staff member with a bottle late Monday evening.

According to police, the aggravated assault incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Mayo Building on the East Bank.

Police say a University of Minnesota staff member, who works in facilities management, asked the suspect to leave the building. That’s when the suspect assaulted him with a bottle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

U of M police have a suspect in the case, and he’s described as a black male with shoulder-length dread locks, is around 6-feet-tall, wearing a stocking cap, tan jacket and khaki pants.

A picture was released of the suspect, but his name is not known at this time.

u of m bottle assault suspect Police Search For Suspect After U Of M Staff Member Attacked With Bottle

(credit: University of Minnesota police)

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised to not approach him and call 911. Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call U of M police at 612-624-2677 and reference case number UM-18-038258.

