MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are attempting to take an armed suspect into custody at a Brooklyn Center intersection.

Officers are on the scene near 49th and Brooklyn Boulevard Tuesday evening. Police say it started two hours ago in Robbinsdale, when officers were called to check on a man in a vehicle who had a gun.

The driver took off when officers started to approach the vehicle. They chased him until stopping the vehicle at the intersection. That’s when they reported shots fired.

It doesn’t appear any officers were hit, and there’s no word yet on the driver’s condition.

