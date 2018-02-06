Filed Under:Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs of the Super Bowl in Minnesota are quickly fading, but there are a few reminders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Zak Fick took these pictures of missing stadium seats after the game Sunday night.

The Pioneer Press reports MSFA officials are investigating the theft after the evidence was posted to social media.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) released a statement Tuesday:

“We are aware of the video of a fan with a stadium seat outside of our perimeter and our security team is investigating the incident. Per our standard operating procedure, damaged or missing seats will be repaired or replaced immediately.”

Another part of this case is a video Barstool Sports put on social media, showing what appears to be an Eagles fan carrying a seat under a coat.

