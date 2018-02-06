MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are accused of possessing marijuana in gummy bags after a recent drug bust near a Lakeville home, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Austin James Hagen, 23 of Lakeville, and 28-year-old Brian David Hiltner of Eagan were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance in connection with the case. Hagen was also charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the charges, authorities with the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force , with assistance from Lakeville police, executed a search warrant on New Year’s Eve at a Lakeville residence. As authorities were arriving, they observed a vehicle leaving the residence.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was identified as Hiltner. While speaking with him, the officer noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The complaint states in a search, officers found nine vacuum sealed plastic bags believed to be marijuana. The searching officer estimated each bag contained one pound of marijuana. Officers also located 14 gallon-sized plastic bags, with each containing a large amount of edible gummies. A field test determined they contained THC.

The complaint states the bags were weighed and came out to well in excess of 50 pounds.

According to the complaint, a search of the Lakeville residence resulted in the discovery of 183 vaccum sealed bags. They each contained about one pound of marijuana. More gummy bags with THC, and a large number of containers with THC in wax form were also discovered. Officers also discovered several items of drug paraphernalia and a digital scale inside the residence.

The complaint states authorities also found $26,000 in a cardboard box in a bedroom.

Hiltner told police he lived at the Lakeville residence, and the drugs were his. He told officers he sells marijuana, and when he was stopped by the officer, he was bringing marijuana to a friend. The amount of marijuana and substances with THC was in excess of 25 kilograms.

Last Friday, Hagen was stopped by Lakeville police for an equipment violation. Officers detected marijuana coming from the car, and officers searching the vehicle discovered a duffel bag with eight Tupperware containers that had edible gummies. There were several thousand gummies in each container, which tested positive for THC.

The complaint states the total amount of gummies in all containers came out to more than 99 pounds.

If convicted, they each face up to 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines.