MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Ervin Santana will be out up to three months after having surgery on his right middle finger.

Twins officials say Santana was ramping up bullpen sessions in advance of Spring Training last week, and experienced discomfort in his right middle finger. It is something he had dealt with in the past, and was discovered with an MRI and X-ray at the end of the season.

The results showed no injury to the tendon in the finger, and he got an injection. Team officials say the injury was the result of cumulative stress from pitching and not one event, and didn’t surface again until last week.

Santana then had the surgery. He’s expected to miss up to three months, which means he won’t return until May at the earliest. Santana finished last season 16-8 with a 3.28 earned run average. He had 167 strikeouts and 61 walks.

Santana pitched just one inning in the Twins’ Wild Card playoff game loss to the New York Yankees.